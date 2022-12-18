Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS, season 14 break done?

Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? If you are eager to see season 14 on the air once again, we absolutely understand. Why doesn’t want some grade-A escapism courtesy of this world? It is, after all, one of the things that the show does best!

Unfortunately, it’s just not something we’re going to be getting over the next few hours, as CBS is largely done broadcasting new episodes of their regular shows for 2022. They tend to reserve this time for holiday specials, and there is plenty of time to bring their schedule staples back in the new year. We know that with the LL Cool J – Chris O’Donnell series, the plan is to bring it back on Sunday, January 8. Originally, the plan was for the show to air on January 2 at a special time — and as the conclusion to the three-part crossover event. You can see the synopsis for the NCIS: LA component below:

“A Long Time Coming” – Agents Rountree and Fatima are ambushed while searching for Kilbride, who has been MIA, and they learn that every member of the team has a hefty bounty on their head. The NCIS team must save Agent Rountree and find Kilbride while every cartel, hitman, gang and psychopath hunts them down, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Monday, Jan. 9 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.* NCIS stars Gary Cole, Wilmer Valderrama and NCIS: HAWAI’I stars Vanessa Lachey and Yasmine Al-Bustami guest star in the episode, which is the conclusion to the three-episode crossover event with NCIS and NCIS: HAWAI’I.

So what is still happening here? Well, the crossover is now set for January 9, as the synopsis does indicate. We don’t have any further insight on the January 8 return as of yet, though hopefully that will change over the next several weeks.

