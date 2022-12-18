Succession season 4 premiere date: How HBO is setting it up

What sort of work is HBO doing right now in preparation of Succession season 4? On the surface, it may not feel like they are doing that much. However, there is a little more happening behind the scenes than you would first assume.

So where do we begin here? Well, with a reminder first and foremost that production is currently underway! Until we hear that cameras have stopped rolling for good, we have to assume that things are still ongoing. In general, this show has a pretty secretive set and for good reason; this is one of the most important series of this era, and expectations are high after what we saw at the end of season 3. How can they not be?

As of right now, what HBO is most likely doing is preparing the best way to launch the new season and make an announcement. Given that the Jeremy Strong – Brian Cox series is officially coming back in the spring, we have a hard time thinking that they are in the dark about any sort of return date. They most likely know and with that, they are figuring out a promotional strategy.

If any show does excel at pushing their shows to the next level, it’s HBO — we’re pretty darn confident, with that in mind, that they will get the most out of whatever budget they put into it. The most likely thing that they are going to push here is the fractured relationship with the Roy family, with Shiv, Roman, and Kendall potentially in a spot where they have to work together.

When will a date be announced?

As of right now, we tend to think that we will hear something in the new year, most likely alongside an episode of The Last of Us. March or April seem to be the most likely months, but we’ll wait and see what happens.

Is there any one thing you are especially excited for when it comes to Succession season 4 on HBO?

