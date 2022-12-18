Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on the Paramount Network? Given that we’re inching close to Christmas, it is fair to wonder. Isn’t the Kevin Costner series going to go on hiatus at some point?

Well, here is some of what we can tell you. There is going to be a break coming for this show. However, it’s not going to be one you end up seeing tonight. Season 5 episode 7 is airing in just a matter of hours, and this will serve as the last one for the time being. Following this, the show will be coming in the new year — there is no return date yet, but we hope to have more on that in due time.

For those who have not heard as of yet, the title for this particular installment is “The Dream is Not Me” — meanwhile, the season 5 episode 7 synopsis below offers up more insight:

John deals with a problem with his herd. Senator Perry delivers news to Rainwater. Jamie and Sarah plan their next move. The entire Yellowstone enjoys a rare evening of fun together. Beth discusses a new business plan with the ranch in mind.

So is there going to be a big cliffhanger at the end of this? At the moment, we’re anticipating that, mostly because it’s pretty impossible not to. By and large, that’s what this show is really known for! We recognize that we’re going to be getting a lot of big stuff in the second part of this season, and we’re also hopeful that there will be a season 6. Nothing may be confirmed at the moment when it comes to this, but there’s no real reason for it to be.

