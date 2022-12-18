Yellowstone season 5 episode 7: The Sarah, Beth battle ahead

In just 24 hours Yellowstone season 5 episode 7 is set to arrive on Paramount Network, and absolutely, things will get messy. They have to, based mostly on where we are in the series right now. Remember that this upcoming episode is the last one before a substantial hiatus, and of course this is a chance for the network to take things up a notch. Why wouldn’t they do this? This is a golden opportunity to get everybody on their toes in the biggest way possible.

If there is one person out there most likely to stir the pot at this point, it has to be Sarah Atwood, right? Just think about all the variables right now? This is someone who is already trying to manipulate Jamie Dutton with the best interest of Market Equities in mind. She may have at least some feelings for him, but that doesn’t mean their relationship is fully romantic. There’s more that is going on here! It’s complicated, to put it mildly.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, Dawn Olivieri (who plays Sarah) made it clear that her storyline has taken some time, but there is some big payoff coming:

“…It’s a slow burn is what I call it … Every week I’m like, ‘OK, Sarah, can you do the thing you came to do?’ I’m over here like, ‘Let’s get on with it!’ But we’re watching her place all of her pieces on the board.

“We can count on Beth knocking it up a notch when the time comes. That’s what she’s really good at. I’m coming for her!”

The battle between Beth and Sarah has been hyped up extensively, so we tend to think that it’s coming and it is going to be HUGE. The big question you gotta wonder, at least for now, is when we will see it and in the end, how enormous the payoff will be.

What do you think could be ahead for Sarah and Beth moving into Yellowstone season 5 episode 7?

What do you think could be ahead for Sarah and Beth moving into Yellowstone season 5 episode 7?

