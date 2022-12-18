Severance season 2 premiere date hopes: The feeling on set

We’re currently on the road to getting a Severance season 2 premiere at Apple TV+ — unfortunately, it’s a long road. Also unfortunately, we’re not at the end of it as of yet. There is still a lot more work to be done behind the scenes; the cast and crew returned to set in late October, and they could be there until May.

If you’re hoping for a premiere date before then, prepare to be disappointed. This is not a streaming service that is likely to release episodes before production is done. Apple TV+ does not need to hurry anything along; they can be patient and at the end of the day, we fully expect for them to be.

Now that we’ve said all of that, let’s turn here to series star Adam Scott! He, thankfully, has offered up something to give us momentary excitement. Speaking in a new interview with The Playlist, he explains what it was like getting back to the show’s fictional world after such a long time away:

…[When] I got back in October and walked into that room with the green carpet and the fluorescent lights, truly felt like I had not left and it had not been a year and a half. It all just felt, smelled, and looked exactly the same and just snapped right back into it. And that’s a really good thing for the show and something you just have to put your head down and get right back to it.

Scott and Severance could be contenders throughout awards season; they’ve already received love from the Golden Globes, and more could be coming from the SAG Awards. This means opportunities for more interviews and beyond just that, other chances to get people engaged in the world of this show who have not been so far. The larger the audience, of course the greater the chances we get even more stuff before too long.

Related – Be sure to see other news on the subject of Severance, including what else could be coming

What are you the most excited to see on Severance season 2?

Let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other scoop. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







