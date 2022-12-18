Doctor Who season 14: New Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson photo!

For those who had not heard as of yet, production is officially underway on Doctor Who season 14! The BBC One hit is entering a new era with Ncuti Gatwa as the lead, and we’ve now had a chance to see a first-look photo of him as The Doctor. Not only that, but also Millie Gibson as new Companion Ruby Sunday!

If you had over to the link here, you can see an official image courtesy of the network. The Doctor’s outfit does bring about a bit of the character’s playful / eccentric personality, while also still looking and feeling quite comfortable. Isn’t that essential if you are going to be traveling through space and time?

As exciting as it is to see this, we also recognize fully that we’re going to be waiting a good while to see some of these adventures play out. Doctor Who as a series is going to return in 2023 with a series of specials marking the 60th anniversary, and we know that Gatwa will be featured in there at some point to go along with David Tennant. Season 14 proper will most likely be unavailable until at least 2024, though there’s talk about a Christmas special next year. There are so many different things in the works and honestly, much of it can be confusing.

Here is what can be said with the utmost certainty: This new season is going to be bigger and stronger than anything we’ve had a chance to see as of late. Just remember for a moment here that Disney+ is going to be the new international broadcaster for the series, and they are also funneling a great deal of cash into the show, as well. This will allow the franchise to have production values closer to a lot of the other big-ticket series that are out there across the board.

Related – Be sure to get some other news on the subject of Doctor Who now

What are you the most excited to see as you prepare for Doctor Who season 14 on BBC One?

Share some of your thoughts in the comments, and be sure to keep coming back for some sort of other updates. (Photo: BBC One.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







