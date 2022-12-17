The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: A split season?

While we wait for news on The Handmaid’s Tale season 6, let’s dive into an interesting possibility for this show. Is there a chance that Hulu could split up the final episodes and, if so, what would be their reasoning?

Let’s start off with a reminder that season 6 is in fact coming — it was greenlit a long time ago. Unfortunately, it feels like we are a long ways from a premiere. Even if the story is being worked on already for the remaining episodes, Elisabeth Moss has another project in the new year; it may be months before production even kicks off!

With this very thing in mind, we are wondering if the split-season model is something that Hulu could potentially entertain. The advantage of doing this is simply that they could provide us with the first half of the season, a break, and then the second half a little bit later on down the road. It’d be a little strange to do this with a ten-episode show but in the end, it’s still feasible.

The advantage to doing this is rather simple: It allows them the flexibility to be able to premiere the final season sooner, since they won’t have to wait for the last several episodes to be ready. It could enable season 6 to start in late 2023 or early 2024 rather than March or April of the latter year. On the flip side, this move would potentially undercut whatever momentum the story establishes, and we tend to think that this is something that they will be thinking a lot about, as well.

Our preference is…

Not to do a split season. We understand the merit and we’re going to be as impatient as anyone, but we’d rather wait a little bit longer if that means getting a great product at the very end.

Do you think there’s a chance that The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 does get split up, just so that it premieres sooner?

