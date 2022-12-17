Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date, potential trailer talk

Are there a lot of things to discuss when it comes to a Cobra Kai season 6 already? In terms of story, that is absolutely the case!

After all, just think for a minute about how season 5 concluded. The mere fact that John Kreese is out of prison effectively means that everyone is going to be in some measure of danger. How far is he willing to go in order to get revenge? We know that he is violent, aggressive, and also hurt — in his own twisted way, he cares about Johnny Lawrence. This could make some of his upcoming actions all the more extreme.

Beyond this, of course there is potential for some sort of international karate competition! Just remember for a moment that this was teased at the end of season 5, so why wouldn’t the writers decide to take that on at this point? There’s something more that could be showcased here near the end of the season, or potentially in a trailer.

Speaking of a trailer, when could we see that? Well, this is the sort of thing that will inevitably tie into 1) the show getting renewed and 2) whatever the premiere date is. The renewal is coming. If that doesn’t happen, we’d consider it to be the biggest TV-related surprise in recent memory, even more than HBO Max taking its own content off the service. When the show premieres is the big mystery.

If you have read some of our other articles over the past few weeks, then you may know that we don’t expect the next season until really late 2023 or early 2024, and that’s at the earliest. What this means is that a trailer probably won’t come out until next fall, at the earliest. Netflix and the producers are going to take their time here, mostly because they can, and also because we could be nearing the end. Season 6 may not be the final season but odds are, we’re closer to the end than the beginning of this story.

