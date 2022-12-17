Step Up season 4: Why was it canceled at Starz?

As we look towards the season 3 finale this weekend on Starz, this is where we have to issue a sad reminder: Step Up season 4 isn’t happening. The season finale is now the series finale, unless someone sweeps in out of nowhere and saves the show.

So why in the world did this happen in the first place? A lot of it is simply a function of where we are at this point in the television world. There was a time when networks and/or streaming services were eager to accumulate as much content as possible, but in some cases they went a little overboard. Thanks in part to corporate shake-ups, a lot of people are evaluating the libraries that they have. One of those such people is Starz.

Clearly, Step Up (which they acquired from YouTube) has not performed at the level in which they wanted and because of that, they want to move forward. This is one of a handful of shows that they have canceled as of late; the list also includes Becoming Elizabeth and also Dangerous Liaisons. Since Starz doesn’t release all of their streaming figures publicly, it’s hard to know just how well exactly the show actually did for them.

While this may end up being the end of this iteration of the story, we certainly don’t think that this is the end for Step Up as a franchise. Why in the world would we think that, all things considered? There are plenty of reasons to think that this could live on in some shape or form, whether it be new movies or some other series down the road. There’s just so much material that’s already been mined here, so we could see it just going on ice and resurfacing in some other way down the road.

For now, we just have to say goodbye to these characters that we’ve come to know and love.

