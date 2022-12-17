Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 6: When we’ll get hints

Want to know more about Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 6? Then you are just like everyone else out there! We know that there are new episodes coming down the road, but it’s largely a measure of when we’ll get a chance to learn more about them.

First and foremost, here is your reminder that episode 6 is not streaming until January 12, meaning that we’re going to be waiting that long to understand what is on the other side of the cliffhanger. We don’t think that Alvez and JJ are going to die, but there could still be consequences! There is no guarantee that they are going to get out of this in one piece…

The unfortunately reality is that we’re probably not getting too much more about episode 6 over the next several days, mostly because there’s little reason for Paramount+ to give that much away right now. Just consider where we are! As we prepare for the holidays, the network won’t want to bury any big news then.

With this in mind, we’d say to start keeping watch for other insight between January 2 and January 9. How early we get further news regarding the next new episode is likely going to depend on how hard the streaming service wants to push the show — or even how desperate they are to do so. The reality here is that Evolution is going to draw numbers no matter what, largely because it has one of the most devoted fan followings out there. It’s one of the reasons why we are so optimistic about a season 2 at the moment, even though nothing has been officially confirmed as of yet.

What are you the most excited to see moving into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 6?

