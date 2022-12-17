Yellowstone season 5 episode 7 spoilers: Cliffhanger talk!

Is there going to be a big cliffhanger at the end of Yellowstone season 5 episode 7 this weekend? It’s something to think about! Why wouldn’t we? This is a show known for its jaw-droppers, though we’re not sure that any of them will ever top what we saw at the end of season 3. That feels, at least for now, to be pretty darn impossible.

For the time being, we’re at least happy to dive more into what some of these big cliffhangers could be. What is there to be excited and/or concerned about?

If there was one potential cliffhanger that stands out atop the pack right now, it has to be one tied to none other than Jamie Dutton. We already know that he and Sarah are plotting something, so we wouldn’t be that shocked if they really put a plan into action here. Or, they could pick up on something else that has been bubbling underneath the surface for a good while now. We’ve felt for a good while that the wolves issue could rear its head at some point, and prove to be an enormous problem for the entire ranch.

Or, is it possible that Beth lands in some big trouble as well? One of the biggest things we’ve seen so far this season is that she has all of this built-up range, and we certainly recognize at this point the potential that she could go off at just about any moment. This is something that can be an enormous asset or a big-time detriment to the ranch at large, and we’re excited to learn more about what could unfold here.

The hardest thing about any potential cliffhanger right now is not knowing when the show could return. We could be looking at a situation where it’s not back until spring or summer!

What sort of big-time cliffhanger do you think could be coming at the end of Yellowstone season 5 episode 7?

