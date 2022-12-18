Saturday Night Live return date: Who is the next host?

Following tonight’s new episode, of course it makes sense to want a Saturday Night Live return date over at NBC. How can you not? We’ve had a nice run of episodes this month but, of course, the show is heading off now for the holidays.

So when can you expect to see it back? Well, here’s the weird thing: SNL didn’t actually give us an announcement during the typical spot tonight. To go along with that, they also didn’t reveal the upcoming host. It’s possible on some level that they don’t know — or, they know the date but don’t want to announce it until the host is confirmed. This doesn’t happen super-often, but we’ve seen it on a handful of occasions over the years. It still feels likely that you will see the series in January, even if you’re stuck waiting for at least a few weeks into the month to see it.

As for who we want to see in this spot, let’s just say it is someone who already has a connection to the show. Can we get back an Amy Poehler or a Paul Rudd here? With Cecily Strong leaving the late-night show tonight, we think they should lean hard into nostalgia elsewhere to make longtime viewers comfortable. We’re starting to see some new breakouts like Sarah Sherman, but it’s going to take some time before everyone is able to emerge across the board.

In general, there are still a lot of episodes left this season, and we hope that those continue some of the momentum of the past few weeks. While we do think the season started in a rough spot, it has gotten stronger over the course of the fall.

Fingers crossed, we’ll at least get a hosting announcement by the end of the year.

Related – Get some further news when it comes to Saturday Night Live right away

What do you most want to see on Saturday Night Live when it returns to NBC in the new year?

Share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates, as well. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







