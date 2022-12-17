Saturday Night Live: Austin Butler, Christmas expectations!

This weekend on NBC, we imagine that there is going to be a Saturday Night Live episode like no other. After all, the Christmas episode is almost here!

On the surface, there is SO much to be excited about here for many reasons. There’s such a great, storied history of SNL doing some great episodes this time of year, and sometimes that means getting some great holiday-themed sketches and music. There is a good chance of that this time around!

We’ll get to host Austin Butler here in a minute, but let’s actually spend a moment first discussing Lizzo and what she could bring to the table. After all, she is someone familiar with the sketch series and a fairly-recent host! We imagine she will turn up in a sketch or two, and we’d be shocked if she doesn’t perform at least one holiday classic. Remember that she’s also stepping in to replace the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, who were forced to pull out due to illness.

As for Butler, he is new to this show but he is coming off of an extremely fantastic year. He starred in the movie Elvis, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination earlier this month, and there’s a good chance that he also gets a nod courtesy of the Oscars. Of course, this is a very different venue than starring in a movie, but we should go ahead and note that he grew up a big SNL fan and this is probably a sort of wish fulfillment for him. We think he’ll be game to do whatever sort of silly stuff the writers want, and we also think that they’re going to have fun playing around with his deep voice. It’s a part of what makes him stand out as a performer by and large!

