Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: What can Netflix say?

What is Netflix saying right now when it comes to a Bridgerton season 3 premiere date? Obviously, we’d love it sooner rather than later. Whether we get that, though, is an entirely different story. This is a period drama that is deep into production, but we are still an extreme amount of time away from it premiering. Think in terms of several months at the earliest.

We’ve noted this in the past that Queen Charlotte, the spin-off series, is going to be the top priority for the series. We don’t think that’s going to change until it premieres, which probably will happen at some point in the first half of next year. Following that, we will start to get some teases on season 3, and it’s our feeling at present we could see that once we get closer to the late summer or fall. (This is obviously just a prediction, and could change down the road.)

Speaking as a part of a new interview with Variety, Netflix’s head of U.S. and Canada scripted series Peter Friedlander did do his best to explain the current state of this world, and the eagerness to expand the universe overall:

When you meet Queen Charlotte inside the “Bridgerton” universe, you can’t help but want to know more about that character and her background. So it felt like a natural exploration to go into her background. And I couldn’t be more excited about “Queen Charlotte” and the expansion of the “Bridgerton” universe and the Shondaland slate. It truly is stunning and so I am glad that you are excited about it. It’s a justified enthusiasm because it is going to live up to your expectations. And “Bridgerton” 3, I was meeting with the showrunner yesterday in London and she gave me all sorts of exciting details about Season 3 that I’m not going to share with you.

Of course, this should tell you all you need to know about what Netflix is willing to say / not say at present, and they aren’t willing to say much. They will probably continue to be coy on season 3 until a few weeks after Queen Charlotte wraps, since they don’t want to overshadow it.

