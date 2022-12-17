Wednesday season 2: Netflix exec on potential renewal

Are we going to be getting a Wednesday season 2 at Netflix down the road? We probably don’t have to say this, but it feels like a foregone conclusion!

From the moment the Jenna Ortega series hit the platform, it did feel more or less like a runaway smash. Even though The Addams Family could have been a dated property in the wrong hands, the writers and producers pulled something off! Thanks to a great cast and some smart storytelling, this has already become one of the biggest hits in the history of the streaming service.

With this in mind, it’s a matter of time that the show gets that season 2 order. Of course, Netflix itself cannot fully say that. In a new interview with Variety, here is what head of U.S. and Canada scripted series Peter Friedlander had to say on the subject:

You may know what I’m going to say — but I have nothing to confirm at this time. I am optimistic about “Wednesday.” We’ll leave it at that.

Weirdly, because it feels different, but we’re just two weeks into the launch of “Wednesday.” So we’re still really at the beginning of this cultural phenomenon. And there’s a lot to absorb and learn about it. It’s striking how quick something like this can explode on Netflix, and there is a lot you want to hear back from fans and audiences. It’s not just the dance, it’s people dressing up and buying makeup and wanting to look like Wednesday Addams. The resurgence, for me, it’s something that’s been in the culture for a long time — but never this pronounced. It’s something that we want to study and understand why this is such a phenomenon. And I think so much of it is Jenna’s extraordinary performance at the center. But that supporting cast, across the board, are legends: Gwendoline Christie, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán and Christina Ricci!

Odds are, we’ll have that renewal within a month or two of the new year. It’s not unusual that Netflix takes their time with this sort of thing! Remember, they’re also in the process of doing this with Cobra Kai.

