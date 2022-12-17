Chicago Med season 8 episode 10: When to expect more info

When could we learn a little bit more about Chicago Med season 8 episode 10? We certainly think the eagerness is out there, and honestly for good reason. There is so much to be excited about right now when it comes to the next chapter of this story.

Are we going to miss Ethan Choi? Without a doubt, but we’ve seen this show handle a lot of other departures before and in the end, they may be able to navigate this one, as well.

Rest assured, we are at least going to figure out some basic details soon about what episode 10 will bring us — but probably not until next week. By around Wednesday, give or take, we tend to believe that NBC will share the title and a little bit of scoop for what’s coming. Based on what we saw at the end of episode 9, we tend to think Jack Dayton’s ownership stake is going to be one of the big stories to watch. This could lead to some fundamental changes at the hospital, and also potentially a few that make people uncomfortable. The whole objective here is going to be creating some new drama and offering the cast opportunities to do a few different things. In general, we know that this is something that the producers are always eager to do.

We’re hoping that when we get details for episode 10, there’s a little more scoop about the future of the hospital but beyond just that, also more on Dr. Charles. He has a chance for a new romance in his life, based on what we’ve just seen! We would like to see that explored a little bit more, though we recognize that this doesn’t have to be a story that the writers hurry along.

