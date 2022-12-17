Chicago Fire season 11 episode 10: When to expect more info

As we await Chicago Fire season 11 episode 10 airing on NBC, we at least know a few things already about what’s ahead. Take, for starters, that we’re going to find out what’s on the other side of that cliffhanger! Also, there are some chances coming to learn more about current firehouse dynamics, and of course Severide continuing to be pushed in all sorts of different directions.

So when are some more details about this story / what lies ahead going to surface? Luckily, we have a feeling that you won’t be waiting too long. It’s already been confirmed that you will see Taylor Kinney and the rest of the cast back on January 4 and given the way that the network tends to release synopses, it’s our hope / expectation that a few more details will surface next week. Honestly, we’d be shocked if that doesn’t happen. That will at least give you a sense of some of the danger ahead, and probably a few of the lighter subplots.

Is there a chance that this will reveal the fate of either Kidd or Carver, whose lives were on the line with this past cliffhanger? We don’t think the folks at the network are going to be anywhere near that generous, even if it is a fun thing to think about. We’ll probably have to wait until January, but we definitely remain pretty confident that Stella is going to be sticking around. We’ll admit that we’re a little more concerned for Carver, largely because it is the One Chicago tradition to kill off characters we are less invested in.

For those wondering, we certainly think that there’s going to be more episodes of this show throughout the month of January; with that in mind, whatever happens in episode 10 will almost certainly carry over into the future.

