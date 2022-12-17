The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date: A hope for more news?

Is there any reason to think that we could be getting more news on The Wheel of Time season 2 in the near future? It does feel right now like we are wandering around in an abyss, wondering what in the world the Prime Video team is doing.

With that being said, there are still some reasons to think that there could be some sort of news coming in before too long, mostly due to the fact that the show is still being promoted regularly across social media, and there’s at least been an effort here to engage with fans. Also, Prime Video has shown a tendency to announce premiere dates as of late two or three months in advance, and we are hoping for a March / April start for season 2.

With all of this in mind, we do tend to think that the next question a lot of people would be wondering here is whether or not Amazon would want to push out a premiere date during the holidays, a time when it could get buried amidst everything else going on. For us personally, we tend to think that they would be all right with it. At the moment, we tend to think that their top priority is going to be just working to ensure that they can create some buzz in the news cycle, and the advantage of announcing something the next couple of weeks is that there won’t be that much going on.

Also, remember this: They can announce the premiere date this month, and then unveil an official trailer a couple of months closer to the premiere. There’s no reason why they have to give out all of the goods right now, and they can choose to be patient with a couple of things.

Related – Go ahead and grab some other news all about the Wheel of Time right now

What are you the most psyched to see when it comes to The Wheel of Time season 2?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned for further scoop that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Prime Video.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







