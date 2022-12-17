Manifest season 4 episode 11 return date: What we know so far

If you are out there excited for Manifest season 4 episode 11 to arrive on Netflix, you likely recognize that you are far from alone! There are ten episodes left in the series and, of course, it would be great to have more news to share on them sooner rather than later.

Is that going to happen? Probably not and with that in mind, let’s go ahead and take you through what we know, at least for the time being, about the Josh Dallas series and its future.

1. It is 100% returning in 2023. Netflix has already confirmed that, and there’s a message even on the platform saying as much.

2. Filming is already done, so that’s one less thing that you have to think about.

3. Post-production, however, is not done. There’s still a good bit of work to do behind-the-scenes to get the series fully ready to air.

4. Netflix will likely hold back on a date for a while. Typically, they announce this sort of thing two or three months in advance.

Debunking the rumors

We’ve heard a lot of claims that the show is coming back in May or June, with June 2 being a commonly-accepted date out there. Why? It would be one year before the Death Date that is so important within the show’s lore.

Now, it’s possible that Netflix does decide on this, and it would be a pretty cool way to pay tribute to the show and the fans. It’s just not official yet. The late spring / summer time-frame does at least make some sense, given that the streamer has delivered the second half of shows before six or seven months after the first half. Financially, that’s a way to keep subscribers around for a long time, and we know that this is something that is pretty valuable to them.

When do you think we are going to learn the Manifest season 4 episode 11 return date?

