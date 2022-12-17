Hightown season 3 premiere date: Ruling out January?

When are we going to end up seeing Hightown season 3 premiere on Starz? This is the big-time question out there for anyone who loves the show, and of course we wish there was a clear answer for it already. That’s not the case, but there is at least something that we can point out within here.

So what is that? Well, it does appear as though we can rule out January. The network has already released many of their upcoming highlights for the month courtesy of a press release, and the Monica Raymund show is not a part of it. It appears, at least for now, that they are leaning the heaviest on BMF to carry themselves to some sort of metaphorical victory next month. They don’t have a whole else scheduled from the original, scripted programming front. That may be because they want to get to the other side of a lot of the big events in February, whether it be the Super Bowl or some awards shows. It can be hard to get inside the mind of a programmer sometimes.

What can we at least say right now when it comes to Hightown? Some of that is rather simple, including the fact that production is already wrapped on the latest batch of episodes and at this point, we are mostly awaiting news.

At present, we’re trying our best to be cautiously optimistic for February or March for this show, while recognizing that we remain firmly at the mercy of Starz to do whatever it is that they want at the end of the day. Until they announce something, we’re all more or less left at their mercy, eagerly hoping that the new season lives up to the hype. Season 2 was outstanding, and that course brings the expectations to new levels.

