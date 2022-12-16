Stranger Things 5 premiere date: Any changes? A new tease

What is there to look forward to when it comes to Stranger Things 5? Quite a bit, especially with it serving as the end of the journey.

Earlier this year, we were able to report that the writers’ room were open and the Duffer Brothers were hard at work bringing their vision to life. With the current timeline of things, it still appears as though nothing has changed. Work is still being done behind the scenes to prepare the story, and production on the final batch of episodes is currently slated for the new year. This could enable a premiere date in either 2024 or 2025 — we’d much prefer the former, but we imagine some of it will depend on post-production and also how Netflix structures the end of the show. We don’t get a sense that anything will change with this, but we’ll keep our eyes peeled as to how things progress.

As for what will be coming up story-wise, you’ll probably have a better chance sneaking into a highly-secure vault than getting any specific spoilers. Nonetheless, we do have a quote from executive producer and director Shawn Levy that gets us excited. Take a look, per Collider, at what he had to say:

I know that Brothers already hinted at this publicly, but when we sat there and heard the two-hour-long pitch-out for the storyline of this final season, I don’t think there was a dry eye in the room by the time the brothers were done… so yeah, this last season will be both epic and very emotional. I think making it will be pretty damn emotional, too, since this show has changed the life of every one of us who have worked on it. Anyway, writing is going really well, and we can’t wait to head into production next year.

We know that season 5 is technically not the end for the entire Stranger Things universe, as there have been conversations aplenty about a spin-off. Yet, there aren’t any firm details out there about it, other than that it will be very much different from what we’ve seen with the flagship show so far.

