Young Rock season 3 episode 7 return date at NBC

Following tonight’s new episode on NBC, do you want to get the Young Rock season 3 episode 7 return date? Rest assured, more news on that is coming!

Let’s start things off here, though, with a reminder that the Dwayne Johnson comedy will be going off the air for at least a certain stretch of time. Tonight is meant to be the send-off for the calendar year, and you will see the show back come Friday, January 6. This is pretty standard for all network shows; it is deemed far too risky much of the time to have something on the air right in the middle of the holidays.

Unfortunately, for the time being there is not any further news about what lies ahead for the show, but we do tend to think that some more will trickle in there over the next week or two. If you’ve watched this series over the past few years already, then you have a reasonably good sense of what lies ahead and the stories that Johnson is trying to tell. It’s a lighthearted take on much of his life and the road that got him to where he is, told over the course of many decades. It’s a fun show in the sense that there isn’t that much out there quite like it.

The one thing that Young Rock does need to hope for in the new year are stronger ratings — the live numbers for this season are down significantly versus season 2, and also down a good bit in total viewers compared to its lead-in Lopez vs. Lopez. There may not be the same expectations with it thanks to its current timeslot, but we do tend to think there’s a certain threshold here that NBC would want it to achieve.

