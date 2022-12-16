Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 premiere date: A timeline

Given some of the recent news we’ve received from Starz, what can we say about a Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 premiere date?

First and foremost, we should dive head-first into the context. There are some reasons why this is worth diving into now! We recently learned that season 3 of Power Book II: Ghost is going to be airing starting on Friday, March 17. That is a considerable amount of time later than we expected many months ago, and there could be a ripple effect when it comes to the rest of the universe.

If we are to assume that season 3 of Ghost will carry over into season 2 of Power Book IV: Force, it is possible that the Joseph Sikora series could premiere either in late May or early June. What could that mean for Raising Kanan and its big return? There are a couple of scenarios to have in your head.

1. If Starz doesn’t want to take a big break between seasons … They could technically bring back MeKai Curtis, Patina Miller, and the rest of the cast back in August, but it may also be a little reckless to assume that the network would have on a Power show almost constantly for six-plus months in a row.

2. We won’t get Raising Kanan season 3 until the fall – If there is a break in the action with this franchise at some point, this is something that we have to assume could happen. So long as we get it back in 2023, we’re going to be happy. Work has been going on with it for a good while, and we were left off in a place where trust issues could grow and the story could only become more chaotic from here on out.

