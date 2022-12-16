NCIS season 20: Sean Murray hypes up big crossover!

If you didn’t hear the less-than-awesome news already this week, the NCIS season 20 crossover event has been delayed. Rather than seeing the three-part event on Monday, January 2, you are now going to see it on January 9. All things considered, that’s really not so bad — it could’ve been worse!

Luckily, we do think we’re going to have a near-constant stream of tidbits to help tide us over. Earlier this week, we discussed the first official trailer released for the event courtesy of CBS. Now, why not share a couple of fun little teases from social media?

If you head over to Sean Murray’s official Instagram, you can see a new character poster for the crossover featuring him front and center. We do hope that McGee has a lot to do throughout this, mostly because it feels like he’s been a little under-utilized on some of the other crossovers that we’ve had a chance to see over the years. Some of it may be because the crossovers tend to be action-oriented, and Tim is not always the character you see in such instances. Yet, we’re happy to have him front and center whenever possible.

Meanwhile, Wilmer Valderrama has posted a new behind-the-scenes image from the event, reminding everyone that the air date has in fact been delayed. Torres does tend to be a character thrown a lot into action sequences, and we think it also helps that he has a longstanding history with Jane Tennant from NCIS: Hawaii. Basically, it gives the writers a dynamic that they can play with almost instantly.

