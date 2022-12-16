When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date: Why the wait?

If it wasn’t clear already, you are going to be waiting a good while to see When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere over on Hallmark Channel. There is no announced date for the Erin Krakow series as of yet, and it remains to be seen if one will even be announced between now and the end of the year.

So what’s the big reason for that? If you have missed our most-recent report on the subject, some of it may have to do with the launch of another Hallmark series in the new year in The Way Home. This is one currently set to premiere mid-January and unless the two shows end up airing concurrently, there is a chance that season 10 of When Calls the Heart does not come out until late March and early April. This is the longest we’ll have been forced to wait for a traditional season for a good while, but we don’t think that this will prove altogether damaging to the show’s ratings. Remember just how passionate the Hearties are about this show, plus everything there is to hope for when it comes to the story ahead.

If it does take longer for the premiere date to be announced, this is your simple answer as to why: There are simply some other things that need to be promoted first. Hallmark is going to have plenty of time to plot out season 10. They could still reveal the date early for the sake of getting people excited, but there is nothing saying that they have to.

So how will they promote season 10? We feel like a big part of it will revolve around Elizabeth and Lucas getting married after their engagement at the end of season 9. We don’t think that the wedding will be rushed, and it will look different than some others we’ve seen on the show. In the end, though, it’s fair to assume that it will have an important role to play in the story.

