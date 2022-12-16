Power Book II: Ghost season 3 teaser: What will Tariq do?

Yesterday, Starz released the first teaser leading up to the Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere, so why not break it down a little bit now?

The first thing we should do here is refresh you on everything that we know so far. Zeke was killed by Lorenzo at the end of season 2 — he didn’t know that’s who he was shooting, but it doesn’t matter. We presume that the dead body being carried in the casket in the teaser (watch here) is Monet’s secret biological son, and the guy who was briefly her escape plan from the criminal life. He’s gone now, and we do have questions aplenty about how the Tejada family could be destroyed from within.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Raising Kanan updates!

In the wake of what happened here, plus the death of Mecca, Tariq will find himself at a crossroads early on in season 3, unsure of both what to do and then also how to do it. He expresses that in a moment that looks oddly reflective of his father during Power proper, as he stares over a railing sporting a gray suit. Could he be visiting Brayden? We know that his partner-in-crime has been pulled off by his family and could now be fully immersed in the world of hedge funds. We know that Brayden was as gung-ho about the CourseCorrect empire as anyone, but he may be looking now at where he is and whether or not his actions are truly worth it. He questions how much he and Tariq have hurt people, and we tend to think that early on this season, he’s got an issue with confidence. Will he get his old swagger back?

Finally, there is one last question to wonder about with Monet: Are you with her, or against her? That’s a question she poses, and we do think it sums up perfectly where she is now and what she’s the most interested in: Vengeance. We think she’ll be bent on doing whatever she can to get ahead now that her exit plan is more or less gone.

Related – Be sure to score some other information when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost season 3

What do you think is coming on Power Book II: Ghost season 3, based at least on the teaser?

Be sure to share in the comments, and also come back around for other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







