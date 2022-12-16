The Recruit season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Netflix?

Following the big launch of season 1 today at Netflix, can you expect The Recruit season 2 to happen? Are there some reasons for hope?

Just like you would imagine, there are a few different things to get into here, but let’s start things off by handing down where things stand: At the time of this writing, the Noah Centineo spy series has not been greenlit for anything more. There’s still a chance that it could happen, but everything is up in the air.

The biggest potential selling point this show has right now is simply the appeal of its leading man. We’re talking about a guy that has seen his star rise significantly the past several years, but can he make a full transition from teen rom-com star to action hero? That’s not always the easiest thing to pull off. He’s got the talent but in the end, viewers are going to be the judge of how successful the move is. We know that executive producer Alexi Hawley has at least done a good job cultivating long-running shows, just as we’re seeing right now with The Rookie. There is easily going to be a chance that this one sticks around for a good while.

In the end, what Netflix is going to look at when determining a potential season 2 is the relationship between viewership and cost. They obviously want to see that The Recruit is popular, and also that viewers are watching it in a pretty quick fashion. We want to be hopeful based on the premise and the story, but Netflix is also a streaming service that can be rather merciless. They have SO much programming from top to bottom that if they feel something is not totally working on any level, they have no issue moving on with it. This is just something we’re used to at this point.

Hopefully, there will be news on the future over the next couple of months; if a season 2 gets greenlit, our thinking is that it will launch in the first half of 2024.

