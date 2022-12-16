Shantaram canceled at Apple TV+; no season 2 incoming

The same day that the season 1 finale is set to arrive on Apple TV+, we’ve learned that there will not be a Shantaram season 2 down the road.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, the Charlie Hunnam series is not going to have another season. As we reported earlier today, there is more source material out there that could’ve been adapted, but we’re not going to have a chance to see it.

So why is the show over? That has a lot to do with one thing first and foremost: Performance. The numbers just haven’t been there for the show, at least to whatever the streaming service was hoping. This was a highly ambitious project filmed across multiple continents, and it had a hard road to even get to this point due to the global health crisis. It’s a reminder that not every big idea is going to work in the way in which you want. Apple TV+ has managed to find a lot of hits elsewhere including Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Severance, and others. The reality is that not every big swing is going to land and we think that executives understand that.

Now that we’ve said all of this, let’s also go ahead and note the following: We still want to see more of Hunnam down the road on another show! He was, of course, the lead for Sons of Anarchy, which is still one of the most important cable shows over the last couple of decades. We know that he can do action-packed stuff with the best of them, so it would be nice to see him in something totally different now.

Hopefully, the finale does give at least a modest sense of closure, and that will make this journey all the more worthwhile.

Are you sad to learn that there won’t be a Shantaram season 2 over at Apple TV+?

