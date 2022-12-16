1923 season 1 spoilers: Helen Mirren details Cara Dutton

The 1923 season 2 premiere is airing in just a matter of days — are you ready for what’s going to be coming up here next? Let’s just say there’s a lot to be excited about, especially when it comes to the leads in Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. Executive producer Taylor Sheridan is working with a couple of heavyweights, and we hope that this will give this show the scale and drama that it needs.

What could be most exciting here is seeing Ford’s Jacob Dutton and his wife Cara (Mirren) navigate the world of the ranch at such a precarious time — and they are truly going to do this together. There’s a real balancing act for these two characters, one where they genuinely try to help each other make sure that everything stays afloat.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now for new Yellowstone videos!

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of what Mirren had to say on the subject:

“There is balance in that partnership … Cara is the person that stops Jacob from his excesses. She can see when he’s going into dangerous territory, self-destructive territory, and she is capable and has the power to pull him back from the edge and save him in that way.”

Of course, this is a relationship we think will be fun to watch throughout the season, largely due to the push and pull of it all. They’re going to challenge each other, and they have struggles ranging from the Great Depression to the spread of disease. We’re sure that there are going to be a few mentions here and there of the events of 1883, but this is going to be a show in its own right. It’s not going be just a series of references to what we have seen before.

Related – Go ahead and get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone, including what’s next on this weekend’s episode 7

What do you want to see from Cara and Jacob Dutton as you prepare for the 1923 season 1 premiere?

Share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







