Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? More on season 1 episode 9

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? We know that the most recent episode ended on a big cliffhanger when it comes to Bode. Is there some sort of resolution on the way?

Of course, it would be great to have more on this show sooner rather than later but, unfortunately, that is not happening. There is no installment on tonight and, unfortunately, there won’t be one next week either. The plan here instead is for the show to come back on Friday, January 6. All things considered this isn’t that terrible of a hiatus, but it will be frustrating to wait that long still. This is a direct function of networks never wanting to put new episodes on the air over the course of the holidays. There’s a chance they’d lose live viewers, and these numbers are especially important for a series that is still relatively new. It’s clear at the moment that Fire Country is a show CBS has a lot of faith in, even to the point where it has a coveted airing following the AFC Championship Game.

So what is coming up specifically on the January 6 episode? The title here is “No Good Deed,” and the official synopsis gives you a slightly better sense of what lies ahead:

“No Good Deed” – An internal investigation is launched after a difficult rescue went awry and a life was lost, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Jan. 6 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Obviously, we don’t think that Bode is going to die following that cliffhanger — Max Thieriot is a co-creator of this show! With that being said, we do still think there’s a good chance that there are consequences to what happened, and we could see that play out over time.

