Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? We know that there is a lot coming up down the road with the show, but when will we get to see more?

Well, this is unfortunately where we do have to share some of the bad news: There is no installment on the network tonight. The same goes for next week, as well. This is the holiday break! The plan for now is to bring the series back on Friday, January 6 with “Nothing Sacred,” which is going to feature more of Will Hochman as Joe Hill and a pretty fascinating story all around him. Just check out the full season 13 episode 9 synopsis below with more on the subject:

“Nothing Sacred” – Reagan family tensions run high when Frank and his grandson, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), contend with a grievous insult to the memory of Joe’s father, Joe Reagan. Also, Erin and Henry work together to bust an over-the-phone scammer targeting the elderly; Danny intervenes in an undercover assignment led by his spiraling former partner; and Eddie’s captain takes suspicious interest in her efforts to locate a stolen puppy, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Jan. 6 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Will Hochman returns as Joe Hill and Bonnie Somerville guest stars as Joe’s mother, Paula Hill. Episode directed by Bridget Moynahan.

Rest assured that this won’t be the only one that airs in January, but it’s the only one that CBS is giving a ton of info on at the moment. For everything else, we’ll be waiting for a good while … but just know that there’s going to be more compelling stuff around the bend.

