Heels season 2 premiere date: Where could it land now?

The more that we hear about start dates for various shows at Starz, the more questions that we have, especially for a show like Heels. The wrestling drama has already filmed a second season and yet, there are still questions about when it’s going to air.

For now, here’s what we know: BMF season 2 is coming in January, whereas the long-awaited revival of Party Down is set for February. Meanwhile, Power Book II: Ghost is currently slated for March. So where could Stephen Amell and the rest of the Heels cast factor in with all of that? It’s an interesting debate since at this point, the network is running low on spots.

Given that we are so late now in the month of December, it does feel unlikely that we’re going to see the show back in January. Beyond that, though, things are going to get a little bit interesting. Based on everything that we’ve heard over the past few weeks, we do tend to think that season 2 is coming within the first few months of the year. While we know that Starz has canceled a few shows as of late, they haven’t turned into HBO Max where they are canning things that have already been filmed but haven’t aired. That makes us think there’s no real danger about this show vanishing altogether.

While we’d be bummed about having to wait until March to see the second season, would it really be the worst thing in the world to pair this show with Power Book II: Ghost? We can easily imagine that being a winning combination for so many reasons. After all, Ghost is a hugely successful show, and this could be the sort of thing to help boost the ratings to a certain extent. A little bit of that will always go a long way.

Related – Be sure to get some other news on Heels, including what else could be coming

When do you think we are actually going to be seeing Heels season 2 premiere on Starz?

Share right away in the comments! After you do this, keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







