Cobra Kai season 6 renewal: Two reasons for possible delay

It is absolutely true that at the moment, we’re all waiting with bated (and at times frustrated) breath for a Cobra Kai season 6 renewal. Why hadn’t it been ordered already? We are three-plus months removed from season 5 and all indications, at least right now, suggest that the show was once again a hit. We are talking here about one of the best comedies on TV, plus one that has a huge legacy underneath it all thanks to The Karate Kid.

So what is making this renewal wait go on for so long? There are a ton of different factors we could focus on, but two clearly rise to the top of the list.

1. Negotiations – Of course, these can take many forms. We could be talking about the studio and Netflix, as there’s a lot of financial stuff that goes into that and a lot of it is really complicated. There could also be some tied to the cast, and this show has a lot of key players. Some of it could even be tied to scheduling, given that a number of actors (plus the creative team) have some other stuff going on.

There’s zero reason to actually be concerned over the future, at least based on what we have heard so far. Yet, the talks between parties could go on for some time.

2. A multi-season order? – This is hypothetical and yet, still worth considering. Are there talks going on for multiple seasons at once? We wouldn’t be shocked since this would allow the cast and crew to shoot these seasons relatively close to each other. This may also be a way to plot out a proper endgame, should season 7 turn out to be the final one.

The big reason why we include this here is rather simple: We’ve just seen a lot of shows in a similar situation like this before.

