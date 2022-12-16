Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 6: Turning tables?

There’s a good chance you’ve heard already that you’ll be waiting a while to see Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 6 and of course, that wait may prove difficult! There is a lot to be prepared for once the show returns in mid-January, and a lot of that of course revolves around the Big Bad Elias Voit. We know that he is incredibly dangerous, but is he going to start to slip a little bit?

Ultimately, based on what you saw in episode 5, you can already say that he’s starting to crumble…

At the end of this week’s episode, Elias gets a little reckless when it comes to handling the Senator’s son, a part of his network and someone who has some really creepy tendencies. He’s emerging more and more from the shadows and as a result of that, he could put himself in even more trouble. This is almost exactly what showrunner Erica Messer had to say on the subject to Decider:

The first five episodes show Elias winning against the BAU. And then in the last five, the tables turn a little bit and he starts devolving a bit. And that’s when the BAU can always find out more because the unsub starts making mistakes.

We do tend to think that Voit making mistakes will be good for the BAU in the long-term, but the short-term could be where things start to get a little bit more dicey. After all, if Elias becomes the metaphorical cornered rat, he could start striking out. We tend to assume that JJ and Alvez survive the cliffhanger, but who knows after that?

