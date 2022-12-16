Virgin River season 5 premiere date: What we know so far

As we start to prepare for the Virgin River season 5 premiere over on Netflix, isn’t there a lot to be excited for? We tend to think so! This is a show that has as passionate a fan community as any out there, and there are certainly theories left and right about what could be coming.

For the sake of this article, though, what we want to do is pretty simple: Try to map out everything we know about the upcoming season and its big return. There are, of course, a lot of things that come into play when it comes to the streaming service deciding on a date, but there are a few things that are already clear.

First and foremost, you don’t have to worry about whether or not the show is actually done with production: It is. The cast and crew finished things off there right before Thanksgiving and now, we’re all just waiting for the eventual return. We recognize that this series has been fixated around July premieres for a long time now and at this point, we tend to think that’s what is coming up next, as well. It just makes the most sense when you look at the rest of the streaming service’s schedule and also how they are planning for the long-term future.

Based on past track records, we can also assume that Netflix will announce something more in the spring. Thanks to this, we can spend a couple of months really diving into various theories and ideas as to what the next part of the story will be about.

What’s going on behind the scenes right now?

That answer is fairly simple: The editing process. We tend to think that everyone is doing their best in order to make these stories perfect, and we wouldn’t be shocked if a season 6 gets announced before the fifth season even premieres.

Related – Go ahead and check out some additional news regarding Virgin River and the future

When do you think we’re actually going to see Virgin River season 5 premiere on Netflix?

Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates on the series. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







