Shantaram season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following this week’s big season 1 finale, should you expect a Shantaram season 2 renewal at Apple TV+? Or, are we at the end of the road?

First things first, let’s just dive into where things currently stand: Nothing has been decided when it comes to the future of the Charlie Hunnam series, but of course there is a certain measure of hope. There has to be, right?

The first thing to consider here at the moment is that there is more of the source material out there, provided that streaming service wants to green-light it. There is, however, no guarantee that the opportunity will be granted. Despite having a big-name lead who has plenty of fans thanks to Sons of Anarchy, the show has not necessarily generated a ton of buzz. It is hard to gauge true performance on the outside, since this is information that the folks at Apple TV+ don’t release publicly.

Another mitigating factor that could be considered is Hunnam’s own health — in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he notes that he recently suffered a spinal injury while working on a film that could take years to film. Would that impact production on this show? We’re sure there are ways to minimize risk, but of course these are things you must think about.

If season 2 is ordered…

We do think we’ll be waiting a good while in order to see it. How long? Think, most likely, in terms of 2024. There were a lot of episodes in season 1, and this is not the sort of thing that can be turned around fast. Luckily, we know that Apple TV+ is not the sort of service asking for an annual commitment for any of their shows. They’ve proven themselves to be patient.

