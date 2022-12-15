Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: The new timeline

What can we say now in regards to a Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date over at Starz? In the wake of the Power Book II: Ghost – March announcement earlier today, we do now have a better sense of what the overall timeline could be.

Before we dive too much further here, let’s recap the news for the Michael Rainey Jr. series — it is coming back on Friday, March 17, and we know that it’s planning to run for ten episodes, just like we saw with the first two seasons. Provided we get an episode a week and there are no breaks (remember, sometimes there are breaks), the earliest we can expect to see Ghost conclude is May 19 / May 21. (It depends on if Starz sticks with the Friday schedule or not.)

So here’s what we can look at now for Force. Starz typically doesn’t like their 50 Cent shows to overlap by that much, mostly because they can keep viewers around longer if that’s not happening. With this in mind, the best-case scenario is Force premiering May 19. However, that’s probably a tad optimistic, and we do tend to wonder if Starz would want to bring Tommy Egan back on Memorial Day Weekend / May 26-28.

What we’re trying to say here is that we wouldn’t be shocked if Power Book IV is on hold until June. Is that frustrating? Yes, especially since production is already done for the season. Nonetheless, we recognize fully that this is a network that very-much likes to be making people wait at this given point in time. They also have a number of other shows, including Heels and Hightown, that also do not have a date at this particular moment in time.

