The White Lotus season 3: Theo James on potential Maldives story

Could The White Lotus season 3 be set in the Maldives? We know that there was a line floated in the season 2 finale suggesting that Cameron, Daphne, Ethan, and Harper could all make another trip in the future. (Of course, we do wonder whether any of them would really want to given what happened over their final days in Sicily.)

What we can say is this. HBO has already renewed the Mike White created show for a third batch of episodes. However, he has yet to say where the setting could be. Asia has been rumored to be the setting and fittingly, the Maldives (despite being an island country) are considered a part of Asia. Yet, isn’t this almost too on the nose that season 3 would be set up this way? We tend to buy more into the idea of Thailand or Bali, places that are also well-known as huge tourist destinations.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Theo James (who played Cameron throughout season 2) at the very least made it clear that he would love to take part in another season — provided, of course, that the opportunity arises:

…[Who] knows [what the future holds]. I don’t even know if Mike has settled on where he is going to shoot [season three]. And in terms of which characters are returning, if any, I couldn’t tell you. But obviously, to work for Mike again, with his great directing and amazing acidic writing, sign me up.

James will certainly be in demand after season 2, but so will much of the cast! If there is one season 2 regular we think is most likely to show up in season 3, it is Haley Lu Richardson as Portia. We have a hard time thinking that Tanya’s death is now just settled and that Greg is going to be able to get away with it. How in the world would that be satisfying.

