The Witcher season 4: Could Henry Cavill return as Geralt?

Whether it be about The Witcher or his role as Superman, the past few months have been very eventful for Henry Cavill, and that’s putting it mildly.

Earlier this year, the news broke that the actor was departing the Netflix drama, and that Liam Hemsworth would be coming on board as Geralt for the upcoming season 4. (A season 3 has already been filmed, and is slated to come on next summer.) At the time of Cavill’s exit, the news was also breaking that he was returning to the DC Universe as Clark Kent a.k.a. Superman following his cameo in Black Adam.

Fast-forward now to this week, where it was revealed that under the new leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, Cavill will not be coming back as this character. Their plans are to instead focus on an earlier part of Superman’s life. This means that the actor, theoretically, could be open to come back to The Witcher … right?

Well, let’s just say that things are a little more complicated than that. According to TVLine, there are no plans for Cavill to return to the Netflix series. They have, for starters, moving forward with Hemsworth as the new star. Also, there are unconfirmed reports out there that there were some creative differences over the direction of the show that led to Henry’s exit, but we must once again emphasize the word “unconfirmed” here. There are only a select few people who truly know what exactly was going on there. It’s possible that someday, the actor or the producers will speak a little further on all of this.

For now, we just hope that Cavill does land some other exciting project coming up that he can be very much excited about — and selfishly, we’d love for it to be in the TV world.

