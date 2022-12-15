Is Alaska Daily new tonight on ABC? Early season 2 talk

Is Alaska Daily new tonight on ABC? We’re sure that there are going to be reasons for excitement when it comes to the future. A huge chunk of the season, after all, is still to come!

Unfortunately, you’re not going to have a chance to see this chunk of the story tonight. The Hilary Swank drama remains on hiatus, and it will stay that way for the next several weeks. Just like its timeslot companions Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19, we are going to be stuck waiting around to February to see what’s coming up next. We hope that there could be some more insight that surfaces this month, but that feels unlikely based on where we are and also the holiday season coming up.

Instead, it’s our personal hope right now that we at least get some more news next month — after all, Swank was nominated for a Golden Globe and that IS a way to generate more publicity for the show. It’s also a reason to wonder if ABC will consider a season 2 renewal in advance. While the live ratings are not what they were at the start of the year, this is a show that will benefit from streaming after the fact — plus, it’s rare these days for a network show to get any awards recognition, so that will probably weigh heavily into what ABC wants to do.

Ultimately, we don’t think we’ll hear about a renewal / cancellation at some point over the next couple of months, but we’d say that this is something to at least put on your radar for the time being. We’re stoked for what the future could hold here, both in terms of the story and then also some future seasons.

