Survivor 44 cast reveal: When can you expect it?

During tonight’s season 43 finale, we did have a chance to get the tiniest of teases for the Survivor 44 cast. So when can you expect more?

Of course, there are a number of different people we are already excited about based on what we saw tonight. These are people who come from all walks of life, and do legitimately seem excited to go out there and play hard. That is always going to be what we want from this show! What we can say is that earlier this year, the season 42 cast was announced in early February, close to a month before the premiere. We tend to expect the same thing for season 44. That gives everyone a chance to dive into them and pick some of their favorites!

We probably don’t have to tell this to you, but we are 100% in an era where some of this stuff matters so much more that it ever did before. When you are in a position where you are using the same location over and over and are not trying to cultivate any larger twists, the people become all the more important. We do get frustrated with the show sometimes because of its emphasis on twists — why not allow us to see more of the people and the connections? One of the great misfires this season was clearly us not understanding well enough how good of a social player Gabler was out there. This is someone who won decisively despite not making a ton of big moves late in the game, save for beating Jesse in a fire-making competition. Why not allow us to see some of that?

Rest assured that we’re confident there’s going to be way more Survivor even beyond this. The game is not going anywhere in the near future.

What are you the most excited for when it comes to Survivor 44?

Is there anyone from the preview alone that you are rooting for? Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

