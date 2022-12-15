CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 10 return date over at CBS

Following what you see tonight on CBS, do you want to get the CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 10 return date, or more on what’s next?

The first thing we really should do here is get the bad news out of the way: We are going to be waiting for a while to see the next new episode. How long are we talking about here? Think in terms of Thursday, January 5 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern. This is an installment titled “Eyeballs,” and the synopsis below gives you a better sense of what is coming there:

“Eyeballs” – A social media influencer party ends with the brutal murder of a popular guest. Chris Park’s side hustle makes him uniquely qualified to lead the CSI team in their investigation, on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Thursday, Jan. 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

In general, it goes without saying that we are absolutely stoked to see what’s coming up here, especially since it feels like we’re going to see a very different sort of case than we are used to getting. With that being said, we do still have one humble request: We really hope that the show isn’t going to set out to make every single new influencer we meet completely and utterly annoying. Are there thousands of them that are like that? Sure, and it’s easy to lump them all into that group … but that’s not always the case. It’s one of the things that crime procedurals do get wrong sometime.

Hopefully, this hiatus will allow at least some people to catch back up on the show if they are behind — we are hoping there’s a chance to get something more down the road!

Related – Be sure to check out some more news all about CSI: Vegas right now

What are you the most excited to see on CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 10 when it airs on CBS?

Share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for more news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







