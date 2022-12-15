So Help Me Todd season 1 episode 10 return date at CBS

Following tonight’s big episode, do you want to see the So Help Me Todd season 1 episode 10 return date over at CBS — or, more insight on what’s ahead?

First things first, let’s lay out a little bit of what the schedule here is. There is no installment set for next week, and the same goes for the rest of the year. We are now going to be seeing the show back on Thursday, January 5 with a story titled “The Devil You Know.” Want to know more? Then go ahead and check out the full season 1 episode 10 synopsis below:

“The Devil You Know” – When Margaret finds herself on the verge of losing a prominent case involving the murder of an investigative journalist, Todd seeks help from an unlikely source: his imprisoned ex-girlfriend, Veronica (Eliza Coupe), on the CBS Original drama SO HELP ME TODD, Thursday, Jan. 5 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Will this episode prove to be worth the wait? We’ll already say that the presence of Coupe alone makes us very much worthwhile, since she’s the sort of actress who could easily steal just about any scene that she is a part of. She also fits the tone of the show really well, and we like the fact that Veronica is the sort of person who in theory, could end up appearing in a number of other episodes down the road. There is so much to be excited about from top to bottom!

Now, remember that if you do love So Help Me Todd, the next couple of weeks are a great time to start getting some people on board. Watching live is absolutely the best way to ensure the numbers go up, but streams on Paramount+ can absolutely help, as well.

