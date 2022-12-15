Severance season 2 premiere date: Chances for more news

Are there more opportunities to learn about a Severance season 2 premiere date in the near future? It absolutely feels that way, and it is thanks to one simple thing.

If you did not know, earlier this week the Golden Globe nominations were announced and luckily, the Adam Scott series did receive some love. There’s also a chance that more is coming from the SAG Awards when that takes place. These shows serve, of course, have a chance to give the show a little bit more publicity, but there’s something that extends beyond that. Think in terms of opportunities to announce some good stuff!

So what could we learn during the campaign process, or even the awards shows themselves? We do tend to think that the cast will be asked about premiere dates but truthfully, there is only so much that they can share. Apple TV+ may not know the premiere date yet, and they may not necessarily be that eager to pass that along to the cast and crew even when they do. In general, we know that a lot of networks and streaming services tend to be pretty protective of a lot of this information.

In the end, we do think this promotional tour (and the awards shows themselves) could give us a few more pieces of info as to what’s coming up. However, a premiere date announcement is unlikely. We tend to think that this is something that could come out in the spring, potentially around the time that production wraps up in May. This could set the stage for getting some episodes in the summer or the fall. There is a little bit of variance here, as there are a number of factors including post-production and then also what works best for the Apple TV+ schedule at large.

Related – Check out some other news when it comes to Severance, including more on what could be coming up next

Do you think we could be getting more news when it comes to Severance season 2 over the days ahead?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also stick around for some other updates. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







