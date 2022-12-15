Ghosts season 2 episode 11 return date: ‘The Perfect Assistant’

Following tonight’s big episode on CBS, do you want to get the Ghosts season 2 episode 11 return date? What about more details?

We don’t think that it’s going to be any surprise to anyone out there that the comedy is going to be on hiatus for a little while. Why wouldn’t it? Tonight is a one-hour Christmas Special and there won’t be any other stories told until the other side of December 25. To be specific, the return date here is going to be Thursday, January 5.

Want to learn more about what’s coming here? Then go ahead and check out the season 2 episode 11 synopsis below:

“The Perfect Assistant” – Sam and Jay are thrilled when they find a highly qualified assistant for the B&B – however, their new employee comes with some surprising baggage. Also, Thorfinn tries to help his son, Bjorn, deal with a bully, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Jan. 5 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

This story is going to be fun simply due to the fact that you’ve got an epic fish-out-of-water story at the center of it. How is this assistant going to fit in with this world? We’re expecting humor for sure, but also a few surprises sprinkled in here and there. After all, that’s what we’ve been pretty thankful to have for the run of the show.

What else we’re looking for

Is there a chance we are going to learn about a season 3 in the near future? There’s no real confirmation of that but honestly, we wouldn’t be shocked. This has been such an incredible surprise — a network TV comedy that actually feels relevant, funny, and even moving here and there.

