Yellowstone season 5 episode 7 title talk: ‘The Dream Is Not Me’

Yellowstone season 5 episode 7 is set to arrive this weekend on Paramount Network, and nothing about it will feel ordinary. Given that this is the final episode before we get around to a hiatus, everything will ratchet up. There’s a chance for a cliffhanger, and we certainly think that we could see Jamie Dutton and Sarah Atwood plot to secure more power for themselves. Oh, at the very least, that is how things seem. Is there a chance that Taylor Sheridan is throwing us for a loop? We wouldn’t be altogether shocked.

Well, what we can at least do your you right now is provide the title for this particular episode: “The Dream is Not Me.” What in the world does that mean?

Based on the characters and conflicts that we’ve seen so far this season, we could see someone saying this to a romantic partner, almost as though they are advising them to follow a specific dream rather than settle. Or, we could see John saying it to someone, reminding them that their pursuits aren’t quite the same as his own. This is one of those lines that feels on paper to be somewhat folksy but in the right hands, it’s easy to see it transcend any expectation and turn into something totally profound.

No matter the context that we see and hear this line coming up, it’s pretty darn easy to say we’re excited. In general, we just have this feeling that Yellowstone season 5 is going to be giving us some incredible stuff the rest of the way. A few of the installments so far have moved slowly, but we tend to think that’s really all about them working to ensure that there’s a dramatic payoff at the end and something that feels legitimately justified based on the journey so far.

Related – Check out a few more details about Yellowstone season 5, including what else we're excited to see

What do you think we’re going to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 5 episode 7?

What do you think we're going to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 5 episode 7?

Are you excited based on the episode title alone?

