The Morning Show season 3: Reese Witherspoon’s next show is…

Just in case you were wondering about Reese Witherspoon’s next show following The Morning Show season 3, we now have an answer.

According to a new report from Deadline, the actress is set to star and executive-produce an upcoming Prime Video project titled All Stars, which will feature Aline Brosh McKenna of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend as creator and showrunner. Check out the official logline below, via the aforementioned site:

All Stars follows a former cheerleader from Daytona Beach (Witherspoon) who cons her way across the pond to teach cheerleading at a school in coastal England and has to show a ragtag group of students – and herself – how to be All Stars.

The fish-out-of-water story clearly is something appealing to Witherspoon as an actress, given that much of the Legally Blonde franchise was built off of a similar premise. There’s also a clear comparison you could make here to Ted Lasso, given that this show also featured an American heading over to the UK. The big difference is that Jason Sudeikis’ character didn’t con anyone; for those who watched season 1, you know that Rebecca intentionally hired him despite his lack of qualifications in the hopes that he would tank the team. There’s a lot of potential for this idea to be super-funny, and it is actually getting a rare two-season order straight from the jump.

Does this mean The Morning Show season 3 is ending?

Not necessarily. Remember that Witherspoon could always alternate projects, and one of the great things about appearing on a streaming service is that they do offer up a sense of flexibility that you do not tend to find anywhere else. We just hope that no matter when the Apple TV+ series ends, it does feel like there is a sense of closure for both Bradley and a number of other characters, as well.

