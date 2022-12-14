NCIS: Los Angeles season 14: A schedule change?

Over the past few days there have been some small tweaks when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 — so what does it mean for the future?

The first thing that we should do here is remind you that the three-part crossover featuring both the flagship show and NCIS: Hawaii has been shifted, and the plan now is for that to air come Monday, January 9 rather than the week before. So what does this mean for the episode that was previously slated to air on January 8? That installment is airing on Sunday, and it is meant to be separate from the crossover event.

Well, here’s what we can say about that: According to a new report from TVLine, you are still going to have a chance to see this episode air on the 8th! This will basically create a little NCIS: LA two-night event, and the only big change now comes via the episode count. Season 14 episode 9 is now the standalone airing on January 8, and the crossover will now be episode 10. That actually puts it more in line with both the main NCIS and also NCIS: Hawaii, as the crossover episode is episode 10 in each of their seasons. Given that the LL Cool J – Chris O’Donnell series hasn’t had that many opportunities to do crossover events over the years, we’re just glad this has presented itself.

Hopefully, all of these episodes live up to the hype! We’re hoping to learn even more over the next few weeks. It would be great to also learn something more in regards to a season 15 renewal, but for the time being, we can’t honestly say that anything is assured there as of yet. Networks do tend to be a little bit difficult to predict.

