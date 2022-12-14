The Blacklist season 10 spoilers: More Wujing news!

The more that we hear about The Blacklist season 10, the more it seems like Wujing will be a very big part.

There may be some out there who assumed this following what happened with the character in the season 9 finale. Before his death, Marvin Gerard handed the season 1 villain the Blacklist, and information that proved that Reddington was an informant with the FBI. With Wujing now out of prison, he is going to have an opportunity to continue a revenge tour — and it won’t be happening in just one single episode.

Overnight, the actor behind the role in Chin Han shared a new behind-the-scenes image of himself on Instagram, further proving that he will be around for at least a reasonable stretch of time. It’s probably still to early to say that he is the Big Bad for the entire season, but he could be a huge part of at least the first half! What’s also notable about Wujing in particular is that we know he is capable of running a criminal operation; he’s not just some killer who acts alone or a reclusive mad scientist. This is someone who could unify a number of past Blacklisters and build a force to take down Reddington once and for all.

What we are trying to get at is rather simple: There’s a reason why James Spader’s character may need the FBI more than ever as we preparing for new episodes to arrive. His own organization may still be struggling following the Marvin situation, and it still remains to be seen what’s going to be happening when it comes to Dembe. Will he join his old partner again?

For those who haven’t heard as of yet, The Blacklist season 10 is currently slated to premiere on NBC come Sunday, February 26 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. Here’s to hoping for another trailer soon!

