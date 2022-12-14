The Witcher season 3 premiere date: Why Netflix could offer tease

Is Netflix poised to offer up some sort of tease on The Witcher season 3 in the near future? Of course, nothing is confirmed, but there are reasons to think some other insight could be coming in the near future.

So what sort of evidence are we looking at here? Well, a number of different things going on with the greater universe! In the video-game world, there is the remastered version of The Witcher 3 that is allowing players to either revisit that world or do so for the first time. Meanwhile, you also have The Witcher: Blood Origin coming later this month. Just by virtue of those two simple things alone, there is arguably more going on in the franchise right now than there has been in months. Announcing a specific premiere date now would allow people to have something more specific to look forward to, even if there is a bittersweet feeling that is caused by the departure of Henry Cavill once the season is over.

The biggest case for announcing a premiere + other details is capitalizing on some of what is already out there. So what’s the biggest case against it? Well, that is complicated in its own way. Early signs suggest that season 3 of the TV series is not coming until summer and by virtue of that, Netflix may just not want to announce something yet. We more than understand that.

At the moment, the biggest thing that we can hope for is that the streaming service throws a lot of us a bone and at the very least, gives us an approximate month to when the show will be coming back. That may not be a lot when the dust settles, but at this point, we’ll take whatever details that we can.

